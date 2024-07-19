NBA Summer League: Magic Suffer Heartbreaking OT Loss to Nets
ORLANDO — After exchanging haymakers through the fourth quarter, the Orlando Magic fell one basket short to the Brooklyn Nets, losing102-100 in overtime Thursday in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
Orlando played without Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva.
Magic guard Theo Maledon had a stellar game off the bench for Orlando with 20 points, six assists and four rebounds. Jay Huff continued his strong showing in the summer league, scoring 20 points and the backcourt of Xavier Moon and Jarrett Culver had 11 points apiece.
Orlando struggled to find an answer to slowing down Jalen Wilson throughout the second half, as he had a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds. The Nets forward was prolific from beyond the 3-point line, making 6 of his 7 3s. Brooklyn also had strong offensive outings from Tyrese Martin, who had 19 points and Noah Clowney, who had 18. Keon Johnson also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.
The game appeared to be slipping away from the Magic late in the second quarter and early into the second half. After leading by nine points with 6:45 left in the first half, the Nets closed it on a 26-9 run to lead 49-41 at halftime. Brooklyn carried its momentum into the third quarter, extending its lead to 16 with 5:58 left. Orlando responded with an 18-2 run to tie the game and went into the fourth quarter down 75-72.
The Magic didn't have their first lead of the second half until a layup from Moon put them ahead 80-78 with 7:29 to play.
Orlando and Brooklyn were tied six times and exchanged leads six times in the fourth quarter. After a Wilson basket gave Brooklyn a two-point lead with 54 seconds to play, Huff's layup tied things up with 38 seconds and the game went to overtime tied 95-95.
With the game tied at 100, Brooklyn reached the target score of 102 on a layup off of the glass from Wilson to win in overtime.
Orlando is now 2-2 in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. The Magic will play in a consolation game against an opponent to be announced later.
Related stories about Orlando Magic
- PAT WILLIAMS DIES: Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams was an NBA executive for 51 years, including 30-plus with the Orlando Magic. He was general manager when the team reached the NBA Finals in 1995. CLICK HERE
- NBA WORLD REMEMBERS PAT WILLIAMS: "This is a sad day for basketball and for Orlando," said Nick Anderson, the first No. 1 draft pick in Orlando Magic history. He considered Pat Williams, who died Wednesday, a second father. CLICK HERE