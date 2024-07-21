Magic-Timberwolves Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Orlando Magic's run in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas concludes on Sunday.
Orlando will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a consolation game. The Magic are 2-2, while Minnesota has gone 3-1 with its lone loss being a narrow 92-90 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Magic got off to a hot start through their first two games in the summer league, rolling past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-79 and they overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 91-86. Since then, Orlando has lost a pair of nail-biters to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-98 and Brooklyn Nets 102-100 in overtime.
Whether Tristan da Silva or Jett Howard will play remains to be seen. Both players were kept out against the Nets on Thursday rather than playing on back-to-back days. Through three games, da Silva, Orlando's 2024 first-round pick, has averaged 17.7 points, made 17 of 28 field goal attempts (61%) and 10 of 17 from three (59%). Howard, 20, has also impressed, averaging 19 points per game and made 47.6 percent of his threes.
Black, 20, who hasn't played in the last two games due to ankle soreness, isn't expected to play against Minnesota.
Magic vs. Timberwolves Broadcast Information
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Arena: Cox Pavilion
Live Stream: NBA TV
Betting odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Timberwolves -2.5
Over/under: 180.5, -118 over and -110 under
Moneyline: Magic +115, Timberwolves -141
