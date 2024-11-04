Meet the Opponent: OKC Thunder Put 6-0 Record on Line vs. Skidding Magic
The Orlando Magic, amid a three-game losing streak that's dropped them below .500 for the first time since the end of the 2022-23 season, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night. Tipoff is 9:15 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center.
This is the Magic's second game of a back-to-back road scheduling that always looked difficult even with Paolo Banchero. Minus their leading scorer, the Magic have absorbed consecutive beatdowns — by 10 point Friday night at Cleveland, then a 28-point loss Sunday night in Dallas.
And now Orlando faces Oklahoma City, winners of their first six games. On Saturday night, the Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-92 inside the new Intuit Dome. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points versus his former team, leading a group of six double-digit scorers for OKC.
Meet the Thunder
Key Returners [2024-25 stats]
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 26.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3rd in EPM
- Chet Holmgren: 17.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.3 blocks
- Jalen Williams: 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.0 steals
- Lugentz Dort: 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 48.1 3PT%
- Aaron Wiggins: 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists
- Isaiah Joe: 8.2 points, 41.2 3PT%
Key Additions
- Alex Caruso (from Chicago): 2.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists
- Isaiah Hartenstein (free agent): Injured, yet to play
- Nikola Topic: No. 12 overall draft pick; injured, yet to play
Key Departures
- Josh Giddey (to Chicago): 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 47.6 3PT%
About the Thunder
Oklahoma City's rebuild is among the most remarkable in NBA history. Through the deconstruction of a previous core of stars, the Thunder front office has orchestrated the right moves in returning to the top of the West.
As the Western Conference surprise No. 1 seed a year ago, the Thunder had their first taste of playoff experience as a core last season, advancing to the second round and losing to the eventual West champion Mavericks to six games. So, OKC reloaded this offseason by adding Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. The Thunder enter 2024-25 as the early favorites to win the West.
Early returns back the predictions. Oklahoma City, one of two undefeated teams lwith Cleveland, is off to a franchise-best 6-0 start.
Gilgeous-Alexander, the young star acquired along with a smattering of first-round picks in dealing Paul George to the Clippers, leads a Thunder core built mostly through the draft and development of internal talent, plus several timely free agent signings and trades.
OKC's top seven scorers this year are all returners from last year. The newly acquired Caruso is the only player 30 years or older to see the floor for the Thunder this season.
The Magic are following a similar formula — a talented young nucleus improving year-over-year. But with Banchero out a minimum four to six weeks due to injury, keeping up with the Thunder's star power will be a tall task for the Magic.
Other notable stats for the Thunder:
- 2nd in net rating (+17.4), 15th in offense (112.5 off. rtg), 1st in defense (95.4 def. rtg)
- 28th in rebounding percentage (47.3%)
- 2nd in turnover percentage (11.6%)
- 6th in pace
- last in free throw attempt rate (0.195)
- 1st in opponent eFG% (46.2%)
- 1st in opponent turnover percentage (20.3%)
- 1st in steals & blocks (13.3 steals, 8.0 blocks/gm)
