Meet the Opponent: Reloaded Mavs, Magic Clash on Front End of Back-to-Back
The Orlando Magic, losers of two straight contests and adjusting to life without leading scorer Paolo Banchero, continue their road trip in Dallas with the Western Conference champion Mavericks. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Orlando is 3-3 after a 120-109 loss in Cleveland — the Magic's first game without Banchero, who is expected to be absent a minimum four to six weeks with a torn right oblique muscle. Jalen Suggs scored a career-high 28 points for the shorthanded Magic, who also played without centers Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze.
Dallas, 3-2 after a Halloween night loss to the Houston Rockets, had a transformative summer in hopes of returning to the NBA Finals this year.
Meet the Mavericks
Key Returners [2024-25 stats]
- Luka Doncic: 27.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 38.7 FG%
- Kyrie Irving: 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 59.4 3PT%
- P.J. Washington: 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks
- Daniel Gafford: 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 61.3 FG%
- Dereck Lively II: 9.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 70.4 FG%
Key Additions
- Klay Thompson: 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists
- Quentin Grimes: 3.2 points
- Naji Marshall: 3.2 points, 2.8 rebounds
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 4.5 points, 1.5 assists
Key Departures
- Derrick Jones Jr. (LA Clippers): 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds
About the Mavericks
The Mavericks entered the offseason with the sting of an NBA Finals loss to Boston fresh on their minds. They added more star power in hopes of coming closer to the likes of the Celtics who, after a 4-1 Finals win, raised their 18th championship banner.
Enter four-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson – one of the greatest shooters in league history and an integral part of the Golden State Warriors' 2010s dynasty. Yes, he'd been brought in for his prolific scoring, but his championship pedigree is a worthwhile boost for a team in a window of contention.
Thompson is the third option behind the backcourt tandem of Doncic and Irving, who are combining for more than 50 points a game. Doncic's efficiency is beneath what the league is accustomed to seeing from him — 38.7 percent on nearly 25 shots a game and 29.2 percent on threes. But his line also includes 8.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
Irving's 24.6 points (47.9 FG%, 59.4 3PT%) is validating the Mavericks' decision to trade for and then extend his contract.
Other notable numbers about the Mavericks:
- 14th in net rating (1.0), 16th in offense, 13th in defense
- 27th in rebounding percentage (47.4%)
- Lowest turnover percentage (10.7%)
- 23rd in pace
- 29th in free throw attempt rate (0.205)
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-MAVS POINT SPREAD: The shorthanded Magic are a heavy underdog at Dallas Sunday night. DETAILS
- MAGIC-MAVS TV INFO: How to watch the Magic and Mavericks do battle Sunday evening. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-MAVS INJURY REPORT: The latest on player health and status ahead of Sunday night's clash between the two teams. CLICK HERE
- TdS SHINES WITH ALTERED ROTATIONS: Magic rookie Tristan da Silva got his first moments of real playing time Friday night in Cleveland and made the most of it. CLICK HERE
- OPPORTUNITY IN BANCHERO'S UNWELCOME INJURY: "What we talked about this morning as a group was, it sucks," Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of the torn oblique injury that will sideline All-Star Paolo Banchero. At the same time, "it's an opportunity for guys to step up in their role." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC BURNING QUESTIONS AFTER PAOLO'S INJURY: The outlook for the Orlando Magic's 2024-25 season shifted Thursday night as they face a lengthy stretch without their do-everything All-Star. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO OUT INDEFINITELY: A torn right oblique will sideline Paolo Banchero for the foreseeable future. DETAILS
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.