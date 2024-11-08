Meet the Opponent: Shorthanded Pelicans Are Magic's First Chance to Get on Track
ORLANDO – After a nine-day, five-game road trip, the Orlando Magic are back inside the friendly confines of the Kia Center Friday night. The Magic play host to the New Orleans Pelicans for the first of five straight home games. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET.
The 3-6 Magic are looking to snap a five-game losing streak as they adjust to life without Paolo Banchero, who is out a month or more with a torn right oblique. In the four games with him sidelined, the Magic have posted the league's worst offense.
New Orleans is also 3-6, dealing with their fair share of injuries and struggling to find their way. Cleveland got the best of the Pelicans Wednesday night, staying undefeated with a 131-122 victory in New Orleans.
Meet the Pelicans
Key Returners [2024-25 stats]
- Brandon Ingram: 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists
- Zion Williamson: 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists
- CJ McCollum: 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists
- Jordan Hawkins: 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 36.5 3PT%
- Jose Alvarado: 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 steals
- Herb Jones: 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals
- Trey Murphy III: hasn't yet played this year
Key Additions
- Dejounte Murray (from ATL): 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists
- Brandon Boston Jr. (from SAS): 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists
- Yves Missi (No. 21 overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft): 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks
Key Departures
- Dyson Daniels (to ATL): 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.4 steals
- Jonas Valanciunas (to WAS): 12.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists
Notable Numbers
- 29th in net rating (20th in offense, 30th in defense)
- 23rd in eFG% (51.7)
- 29th in opponent eFG% (57.7)
- 29th in 3PA/game (31.9)
- 29th in opponent points in the paint (56.4/game)
Injury Report:
- Zion Williamson: Questionable (left hamstring tightness)
- Trey Murphy III: Doubtful (right hamstring strain)
- Dejounte Murray: OUT (left hand fracture)
- Jordan Hawkins: OUT: (low back tightness)
- Herb Jones: OUT (right shoulder strain)
- CJ McCollum: OUT (right adductor strain)
About the Pelicans
After being swept by Oklahoma City in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last season, the Pelicans set out on a transformative summer this past offseason.
They helped facilitate a trade years in the making to split up the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray backcourt, dealing Dyson Daniels and draft capital to Atlanta for Murray. Finally, the Pelicans had a true point guard to help direct traffic on offense and support Zion Williamson's offensive game.
But then Murray fractured his hand in the season's first game and the Pelicans' injury report keeps growing. Six players are listed ahead of the matchup with Orlando.
Like the Magic, the Pelicans have struggled to get off the ground in 2024-25. Also 3-6, New Orleans owns the NBA's worst defense by defensive rating through nine games. For a Magic offense that's been woeful without injured leading scorer Paolo Banchero, a soft defense could be just the remedy the doctor ordered.
The Magic's paint-heavy approach could be a tough matchup for the Pelicans, who currently allow the second-most points in the lane to opponents. Opponents also have been highly efficient at the Pelicans' expense, meaning something will have to give – either the Magic offense finds its legs or New Orleans has a reversal of fortune in the season's 10th game.
