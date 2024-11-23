Meet the Opponent: Upstart Pistons to Challenge Magic's Perfect Home Start
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic are back in town after a three-game road trip Saturday night, welcoming the Detroit Pistons into the Kia Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Orlando's road trip finished on a signature high. Franz Wagner's game-winning three sealed a 37-point, 11-assist night in Los Angeles, downing the host Lakers and knocking them from the ranks of unbeaten at home. Now, Orlando returns home as one of two teams in the Association that has yet to lose on its home floor this year (Cleveland).
The Pistons come to town on the heels of a thrilling OT loss to the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night, when Cade Cunningham's near 27-point triple-double wasn't enough to top the 73 combined points from Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball in a 123-121 result.
Orlando, 10-7 and 7-0 at home, debuts their new City Edition uniforms this evening. Detroit, 7-10, will be without Cunningham after suffering a left sacroiliac joint sprain. Here's everything you need to know about the visiting Pistons Saturday night.
Meet the Pistons
Key Returners
- Cade Cunningham: 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists
- Jaden Ivey: 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists
- Jalen Duren: 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 74.7 FG%
- Isaiah Stewart: 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 60.0 FG%
- Simone Fontecchio: 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds
Key Additions
- Malik Beasley (from MIL): 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 38.9 3PT%
- Tobias Harris (from PHL): 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 45.5 FG%
- Tim Hardaway Jr. (from DAL): 11.0 points, 39.0 3PT%
- Ron Holland II (No. 5 ovr. draft pick): 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds
Key Subtractions
- Jaylen Nowell (NOP): 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists
- Quentin Grimes (DAL): 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 46.4 FG%
About the Pistons
Gameday Injury News:
- Cade Cunningham: OUT (left sacroiliac joint sprain)
- Bobi Klintman: OUT (right calf contusion)
- Ausar Thompson: Questionable (return to competition conditioning)
Notable Numbers
- 18th net rating (20th offense, 12th defense)
- 20th eFG% (52.8), 8th opp. eFG% (53.1)
- 24th pace (98.05 possessions/game)
- 25th FTA rate (.228), 13th opp. FTA rate (.245)
- 23rd TOV% (16.2), 28th opp. TOV% (13.0)
- 7th OREB% (32.0), 8th opp. OREB% (53.1)
- t-6th 2nd chance pts/game (16.2)
Last year's Detroit Pistons will forever live in infamy. They tied the NBA's longest-ever losing streak and set the record for a single-season losing streak, dropping 28 consecutive games between October and December 30th. Finishing the year 14-68 overall, head coach Monty Williams was let go, understanding that while entrenched in one of the league's longest rebuilds, that performance was still too poor.
Enter new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fresh off of two consecutive playoff appearances with Cleveland before his firing. Detroit has young talent of intrigue, and as he did with the burgeoning Cavaliers' core from the beginning of his tenure to the end, the Pistons hope Bickerstaff is the key to unlocking the long-term success.
So far, the Pistons' start has shown promise. They've already halved their total of wins from a year ago, and the trio of Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren has been solid to begin the year. Detroit took Ron Holland II with its top-5 draft pick this summer, and they've brought in proven veterans to help bridge the gap between this version of Pistons basketball to the eventual next.
Malik Beasley has been a well-producing sharpshooter. Tobias Harris has been dependable, and Tim Hardaway Jr. is near 40% from three this year – all of three averaging double-digit points this year.
They're also much-improved defensively – ranking in the top half of the NBA after finishing 25th a season ago. After only having a better net rating than Charlotte a season ago, who also has a new coach and has made improvement this year, Detroit is up to 18th in the league after 17 games.
Orlando will be favored comfortably in the contest without Cunningham playing, having won seven of eight games depite Paolo Banchero's absence. But after a successful road trip, the Magic must be careful not to overlook the visiting Pistons on Saturday evening as the chance to extend their perfect home record to 8-0 stands before them.
