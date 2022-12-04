Bucks 'Big 3' Could Make Season Debut Together vs. Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday could all play on the same floor Monday against the Orlando Magic. The Milwaukee Bucks trio hasn't logged a single minute together all season long.

ORLANDO - The Milwaukee Bucks are close to the top of the Eastern Conference winning 16 of their first 22 games. But the more impressive part of Milwaukee's record is the fact that the team hasn't played a single game without all three of their best players - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday - healthy and active.

But that could change Monday against the Orlando Magic. All three players are well rested and healthy after sitting out of Saturday's win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Antetokounmpo and Holiday have been relatively healthy all year long, missing just nine games combined between the two. However, Middleton has sat for most of the season with a wrist injury. He made his debut Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the trio wasn't fully together with Holiday sidelined with a knee injury.

The Bucks' meeting against the Magic will grant a prime opportunity for the "big 3" to ingratiate back into the offense as a trio again. The last time all three All-Stars played together was in Game 2 of the first round of last year's playoffs against the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday will lead the Bucks into Orlando to face the Magic Monday at 7 p.m.

