Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Lineups
The Orlando Magic hosts the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Here's everything you need to know.
In this story:
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic returns home for the season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the stakes couldn't be higher.
Simply put - the Magic needs a win in order to clinch a top-six seed in the playoffs, a division title and safety from this week's Play-In Tournament.
The Bucks also have something to play for. The team can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win, which would grant them homecourt advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of today's game ...
Bucks vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, April 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Bucks vs. Magic Injury Report
Milwaukee Bucks
A.J. Green (ankle) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) are OUT. Damian Lillard (adductor), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) are PROBABLE.
Orlando Magic
Wendell Carter Jr. (back spasms) is QUESTIONABLE.
Bucks vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
- PG Damian Lillard
- SG Patrick Beverley
- SF Khris Middleton
- PF Jae Crowder
- C Brook Lopez
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Published