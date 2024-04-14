The Magic Insider

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Lineups

The Orlando Magic hosts the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (99) looks for a shot
Apr 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (99) looks for a shot / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic returns home for the season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Simply put - the Magic needs a win in order to clinch a top-six seed in the playoffs, a division title and safety from this week's Play-In Tournament.

The Bucks also have something to play for. The team can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win, which would grant them homecourt advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Apr 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives past Milwaukee
Apr 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives past Milwaukee / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know ahead of today's game ...

Bucks vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Sunday, April 14
  • Time: 1:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Bucks vs. Magic Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

A.J. Green (ankle) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) are OUT. Damian Lillard (adductor), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) are PROBABLE.

Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr. (back spasms) is QUESTIONABLE.

Bucks vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

  • PG Damian Lillard
  • SG Patrick Beverley
  • SF Khris Middleton
  • PF Jae Crowder
  • C Brook Lopez

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.
