Bucks vs. Magic Betting Odds: Milwaukee Big Favorites, But Can Orlando Pull Off Upset?

The Orlando Magic face the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night. Can the Magic snap its losing streak?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic hold the Eastern Conference's worst record at 5-19 and longest losing streak at eight games, but could that end Monday with the Milwaukee Bucks coming to town?

It certainly isn't likely, especially when you factor in the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are all healthy and expected to play together for the first time this season. But outside of those three, Milwaukee still boasts a veteran team contending for a championship while Orlando fields a young group rebuilding and struggling to find an identity.

Given the two very different directions of the teams playing Monday night, SI Sportsbook is favoring the superior Bucks team by 9.5 points.

During Orlando's eight-game losing streak, five games were lost by double figures. The Magic has played better at home than the road this season, with all but one of the team's wins so far this season taking place at the Amway Center.

Orlando comes into Monday's game with its work cut out for them. The game marks No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero's first meeting against the Greek Freak, and the prodigy from Duke will likely have some defensive responsibility against him during the game.

The Bucks and Magic are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Monday in Orlando.

