Timberwolves Run Away from Magic as Banchero Waits for Another Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ahead of the Orlando Magic's game with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Paolo Banchero's upgrade to questionable for the first time in two-plus months brought a buzz to the Kia Center.
But his much-anticipated return will have to wait another day as the Magic star sat out a 34th consecutive game despite going through an intensive pregame routine.
With Banchero in street clothes, the Magic lost to the Timberwolves,104-89.
The result dropped the Magic to 22-17. The two teams will meet one other time this season in Minneapolis.
The final scoreline may not suggest it, but the two sides traded runs for the first 28 minutes. But for every Orlando run, Minnesota quickly answered.
After the Magic drew the deficit to five — 60-55 — just over four minutes into the second half, Minnesota finished the game scoring 54 of the last 88 points. The TImberwolves led by as much as 24.
The Wolves forced 16 Magic turnovers, won the fast-break points battle 14-8, and totaled 20 second-chance points.
Goga Bitadze totaled 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Magic. Caleb Houstan (14 points), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13) and Cole Anthony (12) also finished in double figures.
Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards combined for 44 points, leading a quintet of double-digit scorers for Minnesota. Edwards provided the highlight of the night with his latest poster dunk, detonating on Anthony Black in the middle of the third quarter.
Up Next
The Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night for the second night of a home back-to-back. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- LATEST ON SUGGS, MOE WAGNER: The Magic have updates regarding the health of Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO'S PENDING RETURN HAS MAGIC BUZZING: Paolo Banchero being back at practice Wednesday brought a heightened sense of energy, the Magic said, as his return nears.
- PAOLO A FULL PARTICIPANT AT WEDNESDAY'S PRACTICE: Banchero was back as a participant in practice on Wednesday as his return nears. CLICK HERE
- WCJ 'GETTING [HIS] SWAG BACK': Wendell Carter Jr.'s role has fluctuated so far in his seventh NBA season, but he's "starting to get [his] swag back." CLICK HERE
- FRANZ'S PATIENCE PIVOTAL AS HE PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE: A little over four weeks after Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner tore his right oblique, he told locker room reporters that his status is "a weird spot" to be in: feeling better but knowing he must be patient in his recovery process. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO, NOW 'HEALED,' GETTING CLOSER TO RETURN: After his torn right oblique has now fully healed, the Magic star is hoping to return back to the court with Orlando soon. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.