Minus Their Two Stars, Spirited Magic Ride Balanced Attack to Win over Suns
ORLANDO, Fla. — The lingering question before the Orlando Magic's game Sunday night was how would they fill the void left by their two injured leading scorers?
For one night anyway, the answer was with all 10 players, led by Jalen Suggs and Goga Bitadze, making contributions. The Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 115-110 to remain unbeaten (10-0) at home.
When All-Star forward Paolo Banchero went down five weeks ago with a torn oblique muscle, the Magic lost four consecutive games before finding a winning rhythm.
On Sunday, here again were the Magic – now without Franz Wagner, who also is out indefinitely with the same injury as Banchero. This time around, coach Jamahl Mosley set his players free.
A spirited Orlando team rode the wave of a balanced attack to its 17th win of the season.
Jalen Suggs led the way with 26 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter when the Magic overcame a six-point deficit.
Goga Bitadze added a season-high 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Cole Anthony (14 points) and Moe Wagner (10) also each reached double figures.
All 10 Magic players finished with at least six points. Eight players had eight or more points.
The Magic head back out on the road for a date with the Milwaukee Bucks in Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum.
