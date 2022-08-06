NBA Most Exciting Prospects: Where's Magic Forward Franz Wagner?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner had one of the most exciting rookie seasons last year in the NBA.

The No. 8 overall pick from Michigan averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 79 games in his first season.

The 20-year-old’s numbers jumped up to 19.5 points on .476/.404/.889 shooting splits in December and was awarded the NBA Rookie of the Month.

His performance last season placed him as an "Honorable Mention" in Bleacher Report's list of the most exciting young prospects at every position.

Wagner found himself among the league's most exciting small forwards alongside Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves).

“Wagner featured prominently in Rookie of the Year chatter, which was a promising sign even if he never had much of a shot to win it,” Bleacher Report said. “Assuming Banchero lives up to his billing as a first-option shot-creator, Orlando's three-man core should function well together with minimal overlap.”

The former Michigan product will have a chance to play on a global stage in September, suiting up for the German National Team, along with his Magic teammate and brother Mo, in the FIBA Eurobasket 2022 Tournament.

Wagner recorded a 7.6 on the Versatility Index according to Second Spectrum in his rookie season, with the index measuring a player's ability to produce points, rebounds and assists, the average score being a five.

With Paolo Banchero entering the mix for the upcoming season, the Magic have the opportunity to form one of the most exciting frontcourts in the league.