NBA Eastern Conference Play-In Race Tracker: How Seeds 7-10 Are Shaping Up
For the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, the final quarter of the season isn't just a race for the Southeast Division crown.
It's also shaping up to be a constant jockey for seeding and position in the Eastern Conference's Play-In race.
Right now, the Hawks, Magic and Heat occupy seeds 7-through-9 in the East while the Chicago Bulls hold the final spot.
Reminder: Seeds 7-10 in the Eastern Conference compete for the final two first-round playoff matchups through the Play-In Tournament. No. 7 hosts No.8, with the winner facing the No. 2 seed in the conference. No. 9 and No. 10 square off in a win-or-go-home game, where the winner meets the loser of the No. 7-8 game.
The winner of the No. 7-8 loser/No. 9-10 winner goes on to face the No. 1 seed in the conference. The loser's season is over.
Here's a current look at the standings as of Tuesday, March 11:
East No. 1 Seed: Cleveland Cavaliers, 54-10
East No. 2 Seed: Boston Celtics, 47-18
3. New York Knicks, 41-23
4. Milwaukee Bucks, 36-27
5. Indiana Pacers, 35-28
6. Detroit Pistons, 36-29
––––––––––––––––––––––
7. Atlanta Hawks, 31-34, 5.0 GB of Detroit
8. Orlando Magic, 30-36, 6.5 GB
9. Miami Heat, 29-35, 6.5 GB
10. Chicago Bulls, 27-38, 9.0 GB
––––––––––––––––––––––
11. Brooklyn Nets, 22-42, 4.5 GB of Chicago
12. Philadelphia 76ers, 22-42, 4.5 GB
13. Toronto Raptors, 22-43, 5.0 GB
14. Charlotte Hornets, 16-48
15. Washington Wizards, 13-50
Current projected East Play-In matchups
- No. 7 Atlanta vs. No. 8 Orlando
- No. 9 Miami vs. No. 10 Chicago
With all of that in mind, here are the games of significance left for each Southeast team in the Play-In race.
Last update: before games on 3/11/25.
Atlanta Hawks, 31-34
Remaining games vs. Southeast division: 5
- vs. Charlotte, 3/12
- at Charlotte, 3/18
- at Miami, 3/27
- at Orlando, 4/8
- vs. Orlando, 4/13
Record vs. Southeast division: 7-4
- 2-0 vs. Charlotte
- 2-2 vs. Washington
- 2-1 vs. Miami
- 1-1 vs. Orlando
Record vs. East opponents: 23-18
Games left to play: 17
Orlando Magic, 30-36
Remaining games vs. Southeast division: 5
- at Washington, 3/21
- at Charlotte, 3/25
- at Washington, 4/3
- vs. Atlanta, 4/8
- at Atlanta, 4/13
Record vs. Southeast division: 8-3
- 3-0 vs. Charlotte
- 2-0 vs. Washington
- 2-2 vs. Miami
- 1-1 vs. Atlanta
Record vs. East opponents: 24-20
Games left to play: 16
Miami Heat, 29-35
Remaining games vs. Southeast division: 4
- vs. Charlotte, 3/23
- vs. Atlanta, 3/27
- at Washington, 3/31
- vs. Washington, 4/13
Record vs. Southeast division: 7-5
- 2-1 vs. Charlotte
- 2-0 vs. Washington
- 2-2 vs. Orlando
- 1-2 vs. Atlanta
Record vs. East opponents: 18-22
Games left to play: 16
Tiebreakers
Two-way ties (in order of necessity)
- Head-to-head win-loss record
- Division leader wins tie from team not leading a division
- Division win-loss record for teams in the same division
- Conference win-loss record
- Record vs. Playoff-eligible teams, own conference
- Record vs. Playoff-eligible teams, opposite conference
- Net points, all games
Multi-way ties (in order of necessity)
- Division leader wins tie from team not leading a division
- Head-to-head win-loss record
- Division win-loss record for teams in same division
- Conference win-loss record
- Record vs. Playoff-eligible teams, own conference
- Record vs. Playoff-eligible teams, other conference
- Net points, all games
