NBA Free Agency: Magic Interested in Deandre Ayton?

Since being selected with the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Ayton has averaged 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1 block over four season.

According to The Athletic, Deandre Ayton has likely played his last game in a Phoenix Suns uniform.

Could the Orlando Magic be a potential destination for the 23-year old center?

Ayton, who has averaged 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game over his four year career, enters the 2022 NBA off-season as a restricted free agent.

After the Suns failed to extend the big man's contract last off-season, and the team was eliminated by the Mavericks in seven games, it became clear this would be Ayton’s last season in the Valley.

“We’re disappointed. We wanted a max contract,” Ayton’s agent Billy Duffy said of the situation during the 2021 NBA Combine.

Due to the nature of his restricted free agency, wherever Ayton suits up for next season will likely be from a sign-and-trade.

The Magic are one of five teams that currently have cap space to sign Ayton to a max deal, with the others being the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers if they find a new home for Josh Hart.

With Mo Bamba’s future uncertain in Orlando, the Magic front office has a chance to make an aggressive push for 2018 first overall pick.

The max contract for Ayton from any team besides the Suns would be $131.1 million over four seasons, going through the 2026-2027 season.

While that may seem like a lot of money for a player that has yet to make an all-star team, the Suns failed to make the playoffs in Ayton’s first two seasons, and then served as the third scoring option after his team acquired Chris Paul.

For a player searching for a bigger role, a team in the middle of a rebuild like the Magic could be a perfect new home.