NBA Power Rankings: Magic Making Moves After Win Streak?

The Orlando Magic is climbing in this week's power rankings after winning three games in a row.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is riding its longest win streak of the season after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers and sweeping the Toronto Raptors in a two-game series.

Orlando's return to its winning ways has the team rising from No. 29 to 27 in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.

"What a week it was for the Magic, who nearly doubled their season win total last week alone," SI writes. "Orlando’s string of losses stretched to nine in a row last Monday against Milwaukee, but a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback that made things interesting set the tone for its ensuing three wins over the Clippers (in overtime) and Raptors (twice). Rookie Paolo Banchero had 20-plus points in each contest and was aided by solid outings from Franz and Moritz Wagner."

The Magic is getting contributions from all across the board, and that's been the most effective formula for victory so far. The Magic win "by committee" and have had seven different players lead the team in scoring for at least one game so far this season.

Orlando has one more home game Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks before a two-game series on the road against the Boston Celtics on Friday and Sunday.

