NBA Power Rankings: Magic Moving Up After Win Streak?

The Orlando Magic, winners of two straight games, look to make a leap in this week's NBA power rankings.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is not where it wants to be at 4-9, but the past two games are a sign that the team is closer to reaching goals.

After allowing 129.3 points per game during the first three contests of a seven-game homestand, the Magic has relied on defense in the last two, both wins against the challenging Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns ... and holding them each under 100 points.

The Magic's win streak has impressed The Athletic, triggering them to move up two spots to No. 26 in this week's power rankings.

"The Magic have been extremely competitive lately with those three good wins happening the past two weeks," The Athletic writes. "They’re going to have a lot of down moments this season, but their defense has remained pretty respectable. Four of their next five are very winnable, so let’s see if they can keep this competitive streak going."

What's even more impressive is the fact that the wins came without the services of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who is dealing with an ankle sprain. Banchero is considered day-to-day and could return as early as tonight against the Charlotte Hornets.

After playing the Hornets tonight, the Magic close out the homestand against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers on Friday and Saturday.

