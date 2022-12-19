NBA Power Rankings: Magic Surging After Win Streak?

The Orlando Magic has won six straight games. Where does that put the team in this week's power rankings?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic holds the second-longest win streak in the NBA at the moment.

Winners of six straight games, the Magic is enjoying its longest win streak for the franchise in over three years ... highlighted by two road wins over the weekend against the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

The winning ways have catapulted the Magic up two spots in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. Orlando was No. 27 last week and now sits at 25.

"Orlando more than doubled its win total in the last two weeks alone," SI writes. "After beginning the season 5–20, the Magic have won their last six. Their last two wins came at the expense of the Celtics, and they beat the Hawks prior to that, scoring a season-high 135 points in the process. Franz and Moritz Wagner and Paolo Banchero each led the team in scoring across those three victories, which separated Orlando a bit from Detroit and Charlotte at the bottom of the East."

This week, the Magic look to rattle off three more wins before Christmas as the team faces the Atlanta Hawks (Mon.) and Houston Rockets (Wed.) on the road before heading home to face the San Antonio Spurs (Fri.).

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.