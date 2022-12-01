NBA Rookie Ladder: Magic Forward Paolo Banchero Climbing Up?

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.7 points per game, the most among any rookie. Can the Orlando Magic forward claim the top spot in this week's NBA Rookie Ladder?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is back in the swing of things.

After missing seven games with a sprained ankle, Banchero is back on the floor for the Magic and the team definitely needs him.

As the team's leading scorer averaging 22.7 points per game, the Magic sorely missed Banchero in his absence. He's made his presence known in his return, scoring at least 18 points in each of his first four games back.

His efforts have him rising from third to second in the latest NBA Rookie Ladder.

"Resuming his climb toward the top of the Ladder after missing seven consecutive games, Banchero came back strong from the left ankle sprain," NBA.com writes. "Still, his production in Orlando’s three latest losses showed a bit of rust compared to his pre-injury work. He continues to have the respect of the referees like no other rookie, shooting 27 free throws since his return and ranking ninth in the NBA overall with 8.4 attempts per game."

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin, whose building a strong case to be the Sixth Man of the Year, is the only player ahead of Banchero. But if Banchero continues along this trajectory, he could reclaim that top spot very soon.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.