NBA Southeast Preview: Can Anyone Challenge Magic for Division Title?
In preparation for the 2024-25 NBA season, Orlando Magic on SI is breaking down the offseason for every opponent the Magic will face this year sorted by division. Up first, the Magic's Southeast rivals.
The only teams that could stop the Orlando Magic from winning a second consecutive Southeast Division title are themselves and the Miami Heat.
To build a firewall around their young stars, the Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a reliable shooter and defender with championship pedigree, and drafted a 23-year-old rookie (Tristan da Silva) who looks ready to deliver quality minutes.
Orlando's division rivals also made some significant additions and subtractions, but only the Heat appear threatening.
Let's refresh ourselves with a look around the Southeast just five weeks from the start of training camp.
Miami Heat
2023-24 result: 46-36, 2nd in Southeast, 8th seed (Play-In), lost 4-1 to Boston in first round
Additions:
- G Alec Burks (one year, $3.3 mil)
- C Kel'el Ware (No. 15 overall draft pick)
- G Pelle Larsson (draft rights trade from Houston)
- G Zyon Pullin (Exhibit 10)
- F Josh Christopher (two-way)
- G Dru Smith (two-way)
- F Keshad Johnson (two-way)
- G Isaiah Stevens (Exhibit 10)
Subtractions:
- F Caleb Martin (signed with Philadelphia)
- F Nikola Djurisic (draft rights traded to Atlanta)
Retained/Extended:
- F Kevin Love (two years, $8 million)
- F Haywood Highsmith (two years, $10.8 million)
- C Thomas Bryant (one year, $2.8 million)
- G Josh Richardson (player option)
- C Bam Adebayo (three years, $165.4-million extension)
Over-Under: 44.5 wins
Jimmy Butler, returning from a sprained MCL, is still capable of being the best player on the floor any given night. With Adebayo entering his physical prime and coming off a gold medal-winning summer, this may be the time to give him the keys to the offense. He's already a premier defender who doesn't get the career shine that he's earned, but he could transition into being the No. 1 option for Miami.
Terry Rozier is the wild card, returning from a neck injury that sidelined him for the season's final stretch. Otherwise, Miami is banking on solid seasons from Tyler Herro, Jamie Jaquez Jr., and Duncan Robinson to complement Butler and Adebayo.
But Heat Culture has a way of getting things done. Miami has won three of the past five division titles and a game behind Orlando last year.
They figure to be the Magic's stiffest competition.
Atlanta Hawks
2023-24 result: 36-46, 3rd in Southeast, 10th seed (Play-In), lost in Play-In
Additions:
- F Zaccharie Risacher (No. 1 overall draft pick, France)
- F Larry Nance Jr., G Dyson Daniels, C Cody Zeller (trade from New Orleans)
- F David Roddy (trade from Phoenix)
- F Nikola Djurisic (draft rights trade from Miami)
- 2025 first-round pick (from New Orleans via Lakers)
- 2027 first-round pick (from New Orleans, top-four protected, lesser of New Orleans/Milwaukee pick)
- G Seth Lundy (two-way)
- G Keaton Wallace (two-way)
- F Dominick Barlow (Two-way)
Subtractions:
- G Dejounte Murray (traded to New Orleans)
- F Saddiq Bey (signed with Washington)
- C Bruno Fernando (waived)
Retained/Extended:
- G Vit Krejci (four years, $10 million)
- G Garrison Matthews (team option)
Over-Under: 35.5 wins
Trae Young is an All-Star on a team directionally positioned toward a rebuild. There is no second star after Young. Atlanta did receive interesting pieces in return, including draft capital in a loaded 2025 class and Daniels, 21, a giant guard whose defense and overall play at the Olympics opened eyes.
But can a team with Young, who has two years and a player option left on his $215-million contract, submerge into tank mode? Splitting up Young and Murray as a backcourt felt like a necessary evil, and the Hawks lucked their way into the top overall selection in the NBA Draft. They took a swing on Risacher, and he'll certainly have the ability to get seasoning on the floor this year.
Atlanta's roster is not top 8 in the East, but it's not bad enough to be in the basement of the conference. The Hawks may be looking at Play-In purgatory again.
Charlotte Hornets
2023-24 result: 21-61, missed playoffs
Additions:
- G-F Tidjane Salaun (No. 6 overall draft pick)
- G K.J. Simpson (No. 42 overall draft pick)
- G Josh Green (trade from Dallas)
- F Taj Gibson (one year, $3.3 million)
- F Moussa Diabate (two-way)
- 2029, 2030 second-round picks (trade from Denver)
Subtractions:
- F Davis Bertans, G Devonte Graham, G Reggie Jackson, F Leaky Black (waived)
- 2025 second-round pick (traded to Dallas)
- 2025 second-round pick (traded to San Antonio)
Retained/Extended:
- F Miles Bridges (three years, $75 million)
- G Seth Curry (one year, $3.3 million)
Over-Under: 30.5 wins
A new head GM, head coach and new ownership are calling the shots in Charlotte, but will that translate into immediate success?
The Hornets have a pair of exciting young stars in Lamelo Ball and Brandon Miller, but haven't seen much of them together. Ball has played more than half of a regular season just twice as he enters his fifth year in the league, including just 22 games and 36 games in the two most recent seasons. Miller averaged 17.3 points a game in his rookie season and is poised to be the wing shotmaker for the future in Charlotte.
If Ball and Miller stay on the floor and other contributors such as Mark Williams or Miles Bridges continue to be productive, this feels like a Hornets team that could see a little bounce-back season.
Washington Wizards
2023-24 result: 15-67, missed playoffs
Additions:
- C Jonas Valanciunas (sign-and-trade from New Orleans)
- F Saddiq Bey (three years, $19 million)
- G Malcolm Brogdon (trade from Portland)
- C Alex Sarr (No. 2 overall draft pick)
- G Bub Carrington (draft rights trade from Portland)
- G-F Kyshawn George (draft rights trade from New York)
- 2029 first-round pick (trade from Portland, 2nd-best among Boston, Portland, Milwaukee)
- 2028, 2030 second-round picks (trade from Portland)
Subtractions:
- F Deni Avdija (trade to Portland)
- G Tyus Jones (signed with Phoenix)
- 2027 second-round pick (Traded to New Orleans, via Chicago; 31-50 protected)
Retained/Extended:
- C Richaun Holmes (two years, $25.9 million)
- F Anthony Gill (two years, $4.7 million)
Over-Under: 20.5 wins
Two things are true with Washington entering 2024-25:
1. This was a positive offseason that moved the Wizards toward a younger overhauled roster and plunging further into a rebuild; and
2. the Wizards will be a very bad team in 2024-25.
Each truth is according to design. Washington has no immediate need to compete, nor does it have the roster to do so. But they have draft capital to fall on that could be of immense help in the coming two drafts, which are expected to contain desirable talent that would help long-term.
Valanciunas will help the development of Sarr, who fell into the Wizards' lap at No. 2 after he refused to work out with tAtlanta. Advija was a solid young talent sacrificed, but the asset haul received made it worthwhile.
It's a developmental year for a team looking toward the future. The win-loss record this year won't mean much.
