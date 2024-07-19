NBA Summer League: Magic Backups Maledon, Rhoden Shine in OT Loss
ORLANDO — With Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva out, there was opportunity for multiple Orlando Magic players to step up Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Enter Jared Rhoden and Théo Malendon.
Maledon, a 6-foot-4 French guard, provided a much-needed spark off the bench, contributing 20 points, six assists and four rebounds in Orlando's 102-100 overtime loss in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Maledon figured prominently in the Magic's rally from a 16-point deficit, scoring nine of his 20 points in the third quarter. Maledon was 6-of-10 from the field, including a couple threes, and 6-of-6 on free throws.
"He's a solid point guard," Magic summer league coach Lionel Chalmers said. "He knows how to play the game. He's under control [and] he doesn't get sped up. He knows who to get the ball to and he understands the system of the game."
Rhoden joined the starting lineup for the first time and did a bit of everything, scoring 10 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Five of his 10 points came in overtime, including a game-tying 3-pointer.
Jay Huff, who had 20 points in the loss, spoke highly of Rhoden, an opponent from their G League games.
"I like that he's on my team now," Huff said. "He torched us when I was in Grand Rapids. I remember I was closing out to him, almost high-fiving him and he was swishing everything, so I'm glad he's on our team now. He's got every type of jump shot you could ask for."
Maledon, 23, spent last season with the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns. The 6-foot-4 guard was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers and traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020. He played in 65 games, 49 of which he started, and averaged 10.1 points and 3.5 assists per game as a rookie.
Rhoden, 24, spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons. Last season on their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, he averaged 21.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Related stories about Orlando Magic
- PAT WILLIAMS DIES: Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams was an NBA executive for 51 years, including 30-plus with the Orlando Magic. He was general manager when the team reached the NBA Finals in 1995. CLICK HERE
- NBA WORLD REMEMBERS PAT WILLIAMS: "This is a sad day for basketball and for Orlando," said Nick Anderson, the first No. 1 draft pick in Orlando Magic history. He considered Pat Williams, who died Wednesday, a second father. CLICK HERE