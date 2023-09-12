The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets could facilitate a Damian Lillard trade where the star finally gets his desired destination.

All summer, the Portland Trail Blazers have tried to fulfill the wishes of their unhappy star to no avail, as the Miami Heat have been a difficult trade partner for general manager Joe Cronin, who's multiple attempts at an equal trade have been futile.

In a trade mocked up by Bleacher Report, both teams get their wishes granted, the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets benefiting in the process.

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Trade:

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Kyle Lowry (MIA), Jonathan Isaac (ORL), Jalen Suggs (ORL), James Bouknight (CHA), Nikola Jović (MIA), a 2026 first-round pick from Charlotte, a 2027 first-round pick from Orlando, a 2028 first-round pick from Miami and a 2030 first-round pick from Miami

Miami Heat Receive: Damian Lillard (POR), Gordon Hayward (CHA) and Chuma Okeke(ORL)

Orlando Magic Receive: Tyler Herro (MIA), Duncan Robinson (MIA), Kai Jones (CHA) and Keon Johnson (POR)

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Anfernee Simons (POR), Gary Harris (ORL) and Haywood Highsmith (MIA)

Through the loss of some key, but not crucial, pieces, the Magic gains another young star that pairs well with forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero in Tyler Herro. Herro would bring more shooting to a lineup focusing on Banchero, who still is an unproven player from behind the arc.

Bleacher Report notes that this trade would "raise their [Orlando's] short-term ceiling without sacrificing the long-term potential."

The loss of Suggs and Harris would possibly bring in a deficit on the defensive end, but it would surely be a net win for the 25th-ranked offense in the league. Herro's scoring prowess paired with Banchero's steadily growing skill on the drive will only improve a league trending towards an offense-heavy game.