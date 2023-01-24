NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers Interested in Magic's Mo Bamba?

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba could be playing his final games with the franchise before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

ORLANDO - With a little more than two weeks left until the NBA Trade Deadline, Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba continues to be a popular name on the block.

While teams like the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat could make a move to acquire Bamba, there are teams in the Western Conference who could also pull the trigger, including the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The [Los Angeles] Clippers are likely priced out of acquiring a big man like the [Indiana] Pacers’ Myles Turner or the [Atlanta] Hawks’ John Collins,” wrote The Ringer. “A cheaper option would be Magic center Mo Bamba, who has seen his minutes dip and who league sources say is readily available in a trade.”

A player that would match salaries in a potential trade with the Clippers is Luke Kennard, who has this season and next before a team option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.

Kennard would boost the Magic's three-point shooting off the bench and allow the team to part ways with Terrence Ross at the trade deadline or season's end with some reinforcements. Kennard could also be flipped to a third team in any deal or he could be traded sometime this offseason with a moveable contract.

Bamba will have tons of suitors at the trade deadline, so it will be up to the Magic front office to decide which package is superior.

