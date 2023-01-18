NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Deal For Magic Guard Terrence Ross?

The Orlando Magic could be busy at this year's trade deadline. Will the Los Angeles Lakers hit the team up?

The NBA trade deadline is a little over three weeks away, and the Orlando Magic could pull the trigger on a deal or two.

Rumors are flying as the Feb. 9 trade deadline inches closer, and one of the players possibly on the move is veteran sharpshooter Terrence Ross.

ESPN suggested an idea that sends Ross to the Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls' 2023 second-round pick.

Ross, who turns 32 on Feb. 5, is averaging eight points per game while providing veteran leadership for the Magic. As the longest-tenured player in Orlando, Ross is a fan favorite and someone with immense value to the franchise.

However, Ross faces free agency this summer and the chances of him returning to the Magic isn't likely, especially considering the fact that Orlando has two likely lottery picks coming to the team.

A trade to the Lakers would give Ross a chance to help the team make the play-in and give LeBron James a shooter around him that he desperately needs.

The Magic would likely buy out or waive Beverley and allow him to sign with a contender, but Orlando picks up another second-round pick that can be useful for the team in a trade or to add to their young core in the upcoming draft.

