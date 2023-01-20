Pelicans vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

The Orlando Magic (16-28) returns home after two weeks on the road to welcome the New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) to town.

The Pelicans are coming into the game having lost seven of their last 10 games, in large part to the fact that the team cannot stay healthy. The team is down three potential starters with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram out while Herb Jones is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Magic could be without Franz Wagner, who suffered an ankle sprain during Thursday's practice. His status will be known shortly before the 7 p.m. tipoff.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Pelicans vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Jan. 19

Friday, Jan. 19 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Pelicans vs. Magic Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

E.J. Liddell (OUT - knee)

Zion Williamson (OUT - hamstring)

Brandon Ingram (OUT - toe)

Naji Marshall (QUESTIONABLE - toe)

Herb Jones (QUESTIONABLE - toe)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Franz Wagner (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Pelicans vs. Magic Projected Starters

New Orleans Pelicans

PG CJ McCollum

SG Dyson Daniels

SF Trey Murphy III

PF Naji Marshall

C Jonas Valanciunas

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.