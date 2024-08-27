Offseason Wrap: How Magic Roster Shapes Up Five Weeks From Camp
ORLANDO — The brunt of the offseason work for the Orlando Magic is complete ahead of the 2024-25 season.
With five weeks until training camp, it's time to reflect on the offseason that was ahead of the 36th year of professional basketball in downtown Orlando.
The Magic come in with high expectations, looking to build off the foundation laid by the year-over-year improvement of a young core and their rising head coach. Fresh off a 47-win season, No. 5 overall seed, and seven-game playoff series, the Magic have unfinished business in 2024-25.
Many opponents took the opportunity to improve this summer, retaining key pieces and/or adding new talent. Orlando utilized its salary cap space to make calculated signings (see Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) and draft a turnkey rookie (Tristan da Silva).
As training camp inches closers, what better time to refresh ourselves on how the Magic look this year?
Let's start at the top.
Front Office
Jeff Weltman, President of Basketball Operations
Weltman enters his eighth season overseeing all aspects of the basketball operations department. The Magic have made the postseason three of his seven years and have positioned themselves to be consistent conference challengers due to the nature of their roster construction.
Highlights of his tenure thus far include drafting Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall in 2022, and taking Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner at No. 5 and No. 8 overall in 2021.
Last season, the Magic captured the Southeast Division title for the first time in five seasons and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20.
Anthony Parker, General Manager
Parker enters Year 12 with the Magic: five seasons as a scout, four as the GM of the G League affiliate Oscoela Magic, two as assistant GM of the big club, and now his second year as the boss.
In his first full offseason as GM, Orlando attracted two-time NBA Champion Caldwell-Pope to the Magic with a 3-year, $66-million deal. Orlando then utilized the rest of its cap space to secure the player core for the next couple of seasons.
Coaching Staff
Jamahl Mosley, head coach
Hired before the 2021-22 season, Mosley is one of the NBA's bright young minds. Orlando has seen a win improvement of 25 games across three seasons, from 22 in '21-'22 to 34 in '22-'23, and 47 wins a season ago. The Magic are one of the NBA's best defensive teams.
Last year, Mosley finished second in NBA Coach of the Year voting to Mark Daigenault of Oklahoma City.
Mosley had 15 years of assistant coaching and player development experience prior to taking over as Orlando's leading man. He'll be just 46 this year.
Assistant Coaches
- Lionel Chambers (coached Orlando's Summer League team in 2024)
- Dale Osbourne
- Bret Brielmaier
- Jesse Mermuys
Roster
Drafted Players, by shortest to longest tenure
Tristan da Silva: 23 years old, No. 18 overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft, Colorado, entering rookie season. First year of 4-year, $17.5-million rookie deal.
Anthony Black: 20 years old, No. 6 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas, entering second NBA season. Second year of 4-year, $32.9-million rookie deal.
- 2023-24 (69 games): 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 16.9 minutes a game. 46.6/39.4/61.3 shooting splits (field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage).
Jett Howard: 20 years old, No. 11 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft, Michigan, entering second NBA season. Second year of 4-year, $23.1-million rookie deal.
- 2023-24 (18 games): 1.6 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 3.7 minutes a game. 33.3/28.0/50.0 shooting splits.
Paolo Banchero: 21 years old, No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft, Duke, entering third NBA season. Third year of 4-year, $50.1-million rookie-scale deal. Eligible for rookie-scale extension next summer.
- 2023-24 (80 games): 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 35.0 minutes a game, 45.5/33.9/72.5 shooting splits.
- 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team.
- 2024 NBA All-Star.
Caleb Houstan: 21 years old, No. 32 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft, Michigan, entering third NBA season.
Franz Wagner: 22 years old, No. 8 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft, Michigan, entering fourth NBA season. Final year of 4-year, $22.78 million rookie-scale deal. Signed 5-year, $224-million extension, which kicks in starting in 2025-26
- 2023-24 (72 games): 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 32.5 minutes a game, 48.2/28.1/85.0 shooting splits.
- 2022 All-Rookie Team
Jalen Suggs: 23 years old, No. 5 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft, Gonzaga, entering fourth NBA season. Final year of 4-year, $29.9 million rookie-scale deal. Eligible for a rookie-scale extension this summer (deadline Oct. 21).
- 2023-24 (75 games): 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 27.0 minutes a game, 47.1/39.7/75.6 shooting splits.
Cole Anthony: 24 years old, No. 15 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft, North Carolina, entering fifth NBA season. First year of 3-year, $39.1-million rookie extension.
- 2023-24 (81 games): 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 22.4 minutes a game, 43.5/33.8/82.6 shooting splits.
Jonathan Isaac: 26 years old, No. 6 overall pick in 2017 NBA Draft, Florida State, entering eighth NBA season. Renegotiated and extended contract this summer; salary for this upcoming season increases to $25 million and a 4-year, $59-million extension kicks takes effect in 2025-26.
- 2023-24 (58 games): 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 15.8 minutes a game, 51.0/37.5/72.0 shooting splits.
Acquired via free agency, shortest to longest tenure
Cory Joseph: 33 years old, signed 1-year, $3.3-million deal in July, entering 14th NBA season.
- 2023-24 with Golden State (26 games): 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 11.4 minutes a game, 35.9/31.0/57.1 shooting splits.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 31 years old, signed 3-year, $66-million deal in July, entering 12th NBA season.
- 2023-24 with Denver (76 games): 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 31.6 minutes a game, 46.0/40.6/89.4 shooting splits.
- 2x NBA Champion (2020 with Los Angeles Lakers, 2023 with Denver Nuggets).
Goga Bitadze: 25 years old, originally signed 2/13/23, signed 3-year, $25-million deal to stay in Orlando, entering sixth NBA season.
- 2023-24 (62 games): 5.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 15.4 minutes, 60.3/14.3/65.5 shooting splits.
Moritz Wagner: 27 years old, originally signed 4/27/21, signed 2-year, $22-million deal to stay in Orlando, entering seventh NBA season.
- 2023-24 (80 games): 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 17.7 minutes a game, 60.1/33.0/81.4 shooting splits.
Acquired via trade
Wendell Carter Jr.: 25 years old, acquired from Chicago in Nikola Vucevic deal on 3/25/21, entering seventh NBA season. Third year of 4-year, $50-million deal.
- 2023-24 (51 games): 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 25.6 minutes a game, 52.5/37.4/69.4 shooting splits.
Gary Harris: 29 years old, acquired from Denver in Aaron Gordon deal on 3/25/21, signed 2-year, $15-million deal in July to stay with Magic, entering 11th NBA season.
- 2023-24 (54 games): 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 24.0 minutes a game, 44.1/37.1/75.6 shooting splits.
Two-way
Trevelin Queen: 27 years old, signed 9/12/23, entering fourth NBA season.
The Magic currently have two open two-way contract slots.
Offseason departures
- Joe Ingles (signed with Minnesota).
- Markelle Fultz (free agent).
- Chuma Okeke (signed with New York).
- Kevon Harris (signed training camp deal with LAC).
