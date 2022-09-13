Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero leads the Rookie of the Year race at +180 odds.

ORLANDO - With the Orlando Magic’s regular season tipping off in just over a month, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero stands as the runaway favorite to take home the Rookie of the Year award.

Currently slotted as the +180 leader according to VegasInsider, Banchero leads the next closest rookie Keegan Murray who stands at +550 odds.

“Orlando’s roster should lead to plenty of opportunities for Banchero to fill up the scoreboard,” Sports Illustrated said. “You could argue Banchero may face a bit of a minutes crunch given the wealth of bigs and wings around him, but it’s hard to see anyone else truly dominating from a volume perspective.”

In Banchero’s two Summer League appearances, the forward showcased exactly why he was taken with the top overall selection, averaging 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, 2.5 steals, and one block per game in Las Vegas before being shut down.

And before even playing a regular season game, Banchero has been slotted as a top power forward in the association, currently ranking at No. 10 on HoopsHype list.

The combination of smooth scoring and passing creativity are key characteristics that helped to establish his ranking. As a result, he projects as being a legitimate franchise cornerstone for the Magic.

And with a roster filled with youth and versality, the Magic will use this to its advantage entering Banchero’s rookie year.

“Franz Wagner thrives as a cutter, spacer and transition presence. Wendell Carter Jr. is a relatively low-maintenance big,” Sports Illustrated said. “This is a roster primed to slot in Banchero as an offensive fulcrum sooner than later.”

The Magic tips off its regular season on October 19th against the Detroit Pistons.

