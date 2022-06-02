Magic Offseason Needs: 3 Free Agent Targets

The Magic finished last season with a 22-60 record second worst in the NBA, and will have roughly $30 million in cap space this off-season.

For the Orlando Magic, a team who finished last season a measly 22-60 good for the second worst record in the NBA, it is safe to assume the roster needs a makeover.

And those assuming so wouldn’t be far off, the Magic ranked in the bottom half of the league in nearly every offensive statistical category, including points per game (29th), field goal percentage (28th), free throw attempts (last) and shooting efficiency (last).

Which brings things to the first off-season need for this Magic roster: a go-to scorer.

The leading scorers on the team last season were Cole Anthony with 16.3 points per game, followed by Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. both posting around 15 points.

And while there is a ton to like about each of their games, this Magic team desperately needs somebody who can erupt for 30 on any given night.

The front office will have roughly $30 million in cap space this offseason to play with. The first priority should be to re-sign center Mo Bamba, and if they are able to do so, will still leave the team with a considerable amount of cap space.

So who can the Magic afford with that kind of capital?

Somebody like T.J. Warren comes to mind. Warren, a seven-year NBA veteran, has spent nearly all of the previous two seasons sidelined with a stress fracture in his foot, could prove to be a low risk high reward caliber signing.

An instant offense type player, Warren has averaged over 15 points per game on 50 percent from the field and over 35 percent from three, throughout his seven year NBA tenure.

Those numbers skyrocketed in the NBA bubble, where Warren put up over 26 points per game including a 53-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers where he knocked down 9-12 three point attempts.

While his asking price will be unknown until NBA free agency begins on July 1, the small forward could be one of the biggest bargains this offseason.

Veteran leadership should be another area of focus if they are able to find it at the right price.

An experienced point guard such as Patty Mills, who spent this past season on the Nets and has a player option this offseason could be a target.

If Mills does decide to test the free agency waters, the Magic should be one to pounce at the opportunity to bring in some championship experience.

Mills, a 12-year NBA veteran, has spent the bulk of his career in San Antonio learning under the great Gregg Popovich.

The experience Mills could bring to one of the youngest rosters in the NBA would be invaluable to the development of players such as Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs.

While this free agency class may not have the star power as years past; the Magic still have an opportunity to exceed expectations for next season if they find the correct pieces for their young core's timeline.