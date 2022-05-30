Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: All Games, Dates, Times

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

MAY 30 FINALS SCHEDULE Here's a look at the schedule for the NBA Finals ...

Game 1 - Celtics vs. Warriors - Thursday, June 2 - 9 p.m.

Game 2 - Celtics vs. Warriors - Sunday, June 5 - 8 p.m.

Game 3 - Warriors vs. Celtics - Wednesday, June 8 - 9 p.m.

Game 4 - Warriors vs. Celtics - Friday, June 10 - 9 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) - Celtics vs. Warriors - Monday, June 13 - 9 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary) - Warriors vs. Celtics - Thursday, June 16 - 9 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary) - Warriors vs. Celtics - Sunday, June 19 - 8 p.m.

MAY 29 CELTICS VS. WARRIORS FINALS The Boston Celtics have won their first Eastern Conference title since 2010 with a Game 7 win over the Miami Heat.

The Celtics won three road games during the series to advance, including tonight's series clincher.

The Celtics will now meet with the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, beginning Thursday.

MAY 29 ECF ODDS

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have engaged one another in a back-and-forth Eastern Conference Finals that culminates in a Sunday night Game 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The series is currently tied up at 3-3 heading into Game 7 here in Florida. Who has the edge? According to PropsUS, the Celtics are actually the favorites, by 2.5 points.

The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics roared back to win two straight and take a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 on the road. But on Friday, Jimmy Butler scored 47 for Miami for force a Game 7, with the series winner then heading to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.



The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

MAY 27 LAKERS HIRE HAM The Los Angeles Lakers filled their head coaching vacancy Friday evening, hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.

Ham, who turns 49 this summer, has been an assistant coach with the Bucks since 2018.

He played eight years in the NBA, winning a championship with the 2004 Detroit Pistons.

MAY 22 JUWAN HOWARD DECLINES LAKERS COACHING JOB Former Orlando Magic forward Juwan Howard has quickly established himself as one of the hottest young coaches in the basketball world.

He has helped the Michigan Wolverines regain their status as an elite college basketball program after registering a coaching record of 61–32 since 2019.

Howard's name became a hot commodity for a few head-coaching vacancies, but the former NBA All-Star isn't ready to make the transition from the colleague level to the pros.

Howard declined "overture" on the Los Angeles Lakers coaching vacancy, as first reported by ESPN. With Howard declining, Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham and Terry Stotts have entered the final round of interviews.

MAY 18 WAGNER MAKES ALL-ROOKIE Magic forward Franz Wagner was named to the All-Rookie First Team Wednesday evening. He's listed on the first team alongside Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley.

The Second Team is composed of Ayo Dosunmo, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland and Herb Jones.

Jalen Suggs was not named to either team.

MAY 17 IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT NBA Governors met Tuesday to discuss a number of items, including an in-season tournament that could go into effect by the 2023-24 season.

With the success of the Play-In Tournament, the league is looking to add another competition to spruce up competitiveness around the NBA.

MAY 16 WELTMAN TO REPRESENT AT LOTTERY Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman will represent the Magic at Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.

Weltman represented the team last year, when the team grabbed the fifth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

MAY 11 NBA COMBINE PLAYER LIST LIVE The NBA revealed a list that featured 76 prospects invited to participate in the league's combine, set from May 16-20 in Chicago — per The Athletic.

Players will have an opportunity to showcase their takes through drills and five-on-five workouts. Prospects hoping to hear their names on draft night will also conduct interviews with NBA teams. The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

MAY 9 MONTY WINS COACH OF THE YEAR Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season.

Through three seasons with the team, Williams has led the Suns to a .656 winning percentage.

The Suns are currently in the middle of their second consecutive deep playoff run and are looking to clinch their first NBA championship in franchise history.

MAY 9 JOKIC WINS MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets won MVP honors for the 2021-22 season, as first reported by ESPN. Jokic's MVP award was his second in back-to-back seasons. His first came during the 2021 campaign after leading the Nuggets to the third seed of the western conference at 47-25.

In 2022, Jokic led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record without his two best teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jokic led the Nuggets to the sixth seed this season, where they would lose in five games to the Golden State Warriors during the first round of the playoffs.

Jokic averaged career-highs of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 74 games. He received MVP honors over big men Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo — who finished second and third in the voting.