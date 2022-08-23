Magic Center Mo Bamba Unveils Basketball Facility in Africa

Bamba, a fifth-year center opened the two-court facility after four months of construction that will serve over 200 children daily.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has officially opened a new basketball facility at SOS Village Abodo-Gare in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

“This is an extremely personal project and I’m proud of how it’s all reflected in the courts,” Bamba said.

The facility will serve over 200 children daily, giving access to two FIBA-spec basketball courts and full electricity and plumbing. It also has a personal touch of Bamba's culture and upbringing.

“Everything down to the smallest of details represents an important part of my life," Bamba said. "From my African roots, to my Harlem upbringing, to honoring my family who made this all possible. Mahama helped us identity some incredible local artists and architects who perfectly captured all the intersections of my heritage and I’m so appreciative for all their hard work.”

Construction of bleachers and stadium lighting has already begun as part of the project’s next phase, in addition to ongoing programming that Bamba will participate in on a weekly basis via video conference. Mahama Coulibaly, President of the Fédération Ivoirienne de Basket-Ball, is the lead project advisor.

The facility will open four months after beginning construction on the Ivory Coast, ten miles from where Bamba greeted family members when he arrived in Africa earlier this week.

“I have known Mohammed’s father Lancine for a long time and it has always been a dream of ours to one day have his son come back to Africa and inspire our Côte d’Ivoire community,” Ambassador Haidara said.

The construction comes courtesy of the Mo Bamba Foundation along with additional support from multiple donors.

