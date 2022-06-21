Skip to main content

Magic Draft Target Chet Holmgren: 'I Can Fit In With Almost Everyone'

Holmgren, who averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks is projected to go No. 2 to Oklahoma City in Thursday's Draft.

No matter when Chet Holmgren hears his name called by commissioner Adam Silver, he will be ready to compete.

“No matter where it is, I’m going to lace them up and get to work,” Holmgren told the New York Times.

In The Athletic’s most recent mock draft, the 7-1 big-man who put up 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in one season at Gonzaga, will be selected with the top pick by the Orlando Magic.

Holmgren is not disclosing who he has worked out for during the pre-draft process but believes he can gel in any environment.

“I can fit in with almost anybody," Holmgren said. "I’m somebody who highlights other people’s skills."

Jabari Smith Jr., who worked out with the Magic earlier this month, is still seen as the favorite to be suiting up in Orlando next season.

However, the Magic’s front office is continuing to weigh all their options at number one, bringing in numerous different players for visits and workouts.

“It’s been a fun process getting to know guys and evaluate them and study them and look at our team through different lenses because of this pick,” President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said to the media on Monday.

Unlike last year, there is no clear-cut option at number one, which is a big reason why the Magic have not disclosed which way they are leaning.

Wherever Holmgren hears his name called during the top three picks, he is going to enjoy Thursday night’s Draft and soak in every moment.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be a complete blessing to have an NBA jersey and put my hat on at the end of the night,” Holmgren said. 

