What's Magic Guard Cole Anthony's Ceiling?

Through two seasons, Cole Anthony has posted averages of 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 5 assists.

As a point guard, you are in control of everything on the basketball court.

From initiating the offense and getting the best shot possible, to lifting everybody up even when things aren’t going their way.

And despite the promise Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony has shown through two seasons, it has been often overshadowed by the lack of overall team success since entering the league.

In 65 games last season, he posted averages of 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists, all top-15 marks for point guards in the NBA.

However, the Magic posted a 18-47 record in those games, and a 22-60 overall mark.

Anthony's number skyrocketed in November of last year, jumping up to 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 40/33.3/88.4 shooting splits.

Those shooting numbers have been an area the Magic and Anthony are looking to improve on, which will come with more strength and weight training.

“Getting stronger will help a lot,” Anthony said. “I’ve been telling everybody, ‘When y’all see me in the summer, I’m going to be strong.”

“[You’re] going to be like, ‘Dang, Cole, is that Eric Bledsoe?”

The addition of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and improvements from last season's first round picks Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, life should be much easier offensively for Anthony and the rest of the Magic.

“I've been in the gym with [Banchero] a little bit already, seeing him out here, just doing what he does," Anthony said. “He's going to help us a lot. And now I feel like we can really start building something."

With the rest of the team improving around him, the hope is that the team's success will support Anthony's case as one of the best young point guards in the league.