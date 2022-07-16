Magic Finish Summer League vs. Pistons: Preview, How to Watch

While Disney World is just 20 minutes from the Amway Center, the Orlando Magic must have the roller coasters with them on their trip to Las Vegas this past week.

After two straight victories over No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr and the Houston Rockets, followed up by a double-overtime defeat of the Sacramento Kings, Orlando dropped their next two against the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks.

But throughout the ups-and-downs, there has been one constant.

“In the four games, we have had consistent effort for 48 minutes,” Summer League head coach Jesse Mermuys said following Thursday’s loss to the New York Knicks. “We continue to battle whether we get down or not and I love that, we battle wire to wire, sometimes you have to tip your hat to the other team.”

The young group will get one final crack at a team they share a lot of similarities to: the Detroit Pistons.

Not only have both teams held the No. 1 pick over the past two seasons, but their Summer Leagues have fared similarly up to this point, with Detroit also opening 2-0 before dropping their next two games.

Tommy Kuhse has been a standout for Orlando over the past two games and looks to cement a place on the Magic’s roster this upcoming season.

Over the two losses, the St. Mary’s product has averaged nearly 20 points and four assists, capped off with a 25-point outing on Thursday where the guard shot 11 of 15 from the field and 3 of 5 from three.

From the Pistons, Balsa Koprivica and Braxton Key will look to add on to good showings Thursday night.

Koprivica, the Pistons second round pick a year ago, is coming off a double-double where he shot a perfect 5 of 5 from the field.

While Key is coming off an efficient showing on both ends, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

While neither club will have their regular season starters out this afternoon, that will not stop the guys out there from proving why they deserve a contract.

“I wouldn’t say I have a chip on my shoulder but I’m just a determined guy who’s gonna work hard and try to not worry about all the distractions or the things I can’t control,” Kuhse said postgame Thursday.

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST