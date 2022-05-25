Skip to main content

NBA Draft: Could Magic Throw 'Monkey Wrench' And Take Chet Holmgren?

The Magic have a big decision with the No. 1 pick.

Draft experts believe that the Orlando Magic are deciding between Auburn's Jabari Smith and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren for the No. 1 overall pick.

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

While most insiders and the betting odds favor Smith, one expert in particular believes the Magic could switch things up and take Holmgren.

"Orlando winning the lottery could throw a monkey wrench on draft night. While most draft analysts have Jabari Smith Jr. rated as the top prospect, John Hollinger Spies think the Magic are leaning toward selecting Chet Holmgren," The Athletic wrote.

The Athletic also believes Holmgren fits the portfolio of players previously drafted to the organization, like Mo Bamba, Jonathan Isaac and Chuma Okeke.

"This front office’s track record reveals an obsession with length, so one can easily connect the dots there," said The Athletic.

There are a number of reasons for the Magic to take Holmgren over Smith. 

Holmgren can play the four or five and could complement Wendell Carter Jr. well as a high-low combo. He also has a very strong defensive IQ that could make him one of the league's best defenders once he puts on a little more weight. He also has proven success with last year's top pick Jalen Suggs, his former high school teammate.

While Smith is a year younger and can be more versatile on defense, Holmgren could have the higher ceiling between the two and he could project as an All-NBA defender one day.

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

Whether the Magic select Holmgren or Smith, the team is getting one of the best players in the draft and someone who makes Orlando better immediately. And when you have the No. 1 pick in the draft, that's the one thing you want to be able to guarantee.

News

NBA Draft: Could Magic Throw 'Monkey Wrench' And Take Chet Holmgren?

By Jeremy Brener11 seconds ago
