Jabari Smith: No-Brainer at No. 1 For Magic?

Smith is still the favorite, but the margin is thinning.

In less than a week, the Orlando Magic will end the two-month long suspense surrounding who they will select with the first overall pick.

Not only will their selection ease the mind of Magic faithful, but will also help round out what the rest of the top three picks do.

But as we’ve learned over time, death, taxes and things constantly changing before the draft happens are all guarantees in life.

With Paolo Banchero impressing during his workout with the Rockets, while officially measuring an unimaginable 6-10.5 without shoes, the Magic have been flirting with the idea of taking the versatile forward from Duke.

But is Jabari Smith Jr. still the clear-cut favorite to play in Orlando next season?

Over the past week Smith has worked out with the Magic and Thunder, as it seems to be a foregone conclusion he will be suiting up for one of the two.

“I don’t see myself falling below two,” Smith said following his workout with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During his workout with the Magic players could not help but get a peak at their potential future teammate.

Throughout, guys such as Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba stood at one of the practice facility and watched snippets of Smith’s workout, audibly showing their approval with cheers and clapping.

But as we have seen since the Magic won the lottery, it is going to take until the last second to make their franchise-changing decision once the clock ticks next Thursday night. 

