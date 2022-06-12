What's Magic Target Paolo Banchero's Biggest Weakness?

Paolo Banchero is seen as a top prospect in this years draft after a spectacular freshman campaign.

Paolo Banchero might be the Orlando Magic's top pick in this month's draft, but are there any red flags in his game?

Banchero may have the most NBA-ready body, on top of his scoring ability, and could prove too good to pass up over Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren.

His game is exactly what NBA teams want out of a modern forward. But the question mark is what exactly is his ceiling?

And when you're picking first overall the expectation is a superstar.

The reason there are doubts on his potential don’t come from his offensive ability, which is arguably the best in this year's class. It comes from just how good he can be on the defensive side of the ball.

Will he be a liability and have to come out during crunch time of a close game? Or can he grow into not just good enough, but an actual great defender?

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had the same concerns in his game coming out of school, but in five years, he's turned into an All-NBA defender.

Last season at Duke, Banchero proved his defensive ceiling from time to time, making an open shot more difficult by closing out hard with his 6-10 frame.

While he may not enter the league as an elite defender, he has the tools to become a worthy one.

Can his defense improve to make him the kind of player worth taking No. 1 overall? The Magic will have to answer that question on June 23.