NBA Draft: Why Wouldn't The Magic Take Paolo Banchero No. 1?

Banchero played his lone college season at Duke, where he was named ACC Freshman of the Year averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

In a sport where the most points wins, the player many view as the purest scorer in the draft seems to be an afterthought when discussing the first overall pick.

So what if the Orlando Magic forget about potential, and take the “go and get us a bucket” type guy in Paolo Banchero.

Many around the NBA believe that Banchero will be taken third overall to Houston, but it would not be crazy for Orlando to entertain the idea.

Banchero's one-and-done season at Duke showcased just how spectacular he could be as a prototype forward in the league.

Posting over 17 points and nearly eight rebounds on 47.8 percent from the field, he wields a blend of scoring and facilitating that is rare to find at his size.

At 6-10 and 250 pounds, the ACC Freshman of the Year possesses an NBA-ready body that would just become better with training at the next level.

For a team that ranked second worst in the NBA in scoring, Banchero would be given the green light with the Magic to create offense off the dribble.

Despite shooting a subpar 33.8 percent from three while at Duke, he still has the mechanics and ability to be an elite scorer from all three levels.

On top of his ability to put the ball in the basket Banchero is also an underrated facilitator, whether that be in the open court after grabbing a defensive rebound, or in half-court offensive sets, he has the vision and basketball IQ to be a five assist caliber player.

The all-around offensive game that Banchero provides will be valuable to whoever within the top three selects him on draft night.