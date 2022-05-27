Skip to main content

Magic Meet With Sixth Man of the Year Draft Prospect: NBA Draft Tracker

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and Inside The Magic, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond concerning the NBA Draft

MAY 27 UNLV STAR HOSTED BY MAGIC The Orlando Magic have hosted UNLV guard Donovan Williams for a pre-draft workout.

Williams, the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year this past season, averaged 12.7 points in his lone year with the Rebels.

He spent his first two seasons at the University of Texas before transferring last summer.

Williams is set to turn 22 years old this September.

MAY 25 DAVID RODDY TAKES VISIT The Orlando Magic have hosted Colorado State guard David Roddy for a pre-draft workout.

Roddy, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year this past season, averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Rams, leading his team to a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Roddy has not hired an agent yet, meaning he can remain college-eligible if he isn't ready to make the jump to the NBA. Roddy has until June 1 to make a decision on whether he will stay in the draft.

MAY 17 MAGIC ARE ON THE CLOCK The Orlando Magic is on the clock leading into the NBA Draft. For the first time since 2004, the Magic have won the NBA Draft Lottery and will either choose Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren or Auburn's Jabari Smith at the top of the draft June 23.

Donovan Williams
