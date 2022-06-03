Magic Meet With LSU Standout Darius Days

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and Inside The Magic, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond concerning the NBA Draft

JUNE 3 CENTRAL FLORIDA NATIVE WORKS OUT The Orlando Magic are hosting LSU wing Darius Days for a pre-draft workout.

Days, who turns 23 this October, spent four years with the Tigers, averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in his senior season.

Days was born in Raleigh, Florida, less than two hours outside of Orlando.

MAY 31 BRYSON WILLIAMS WORKS OUT WITH MAGIC The Orlando Magic are hosting Texas Tech 3-and-D wing Bryson Williams for a pre-draft workout.

Williams transferred to Texas Tech from UTEP last season and held his own in the Big 12, averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from the three-point line.

Williams stands 6-8 with a 7-2 wingspan and has the potential to defend multiple positions while shooting the three at a respectable percentage.

MAY 29 MINOTT TO MAGIC? The Orlando Magic are expected to host Memphis freshman Josh Minott for a pre-draft workout.

It was announced that Minott, a 6-8 power forward, was going to workout for the Magic earlier this week, and a day later, it was announced that Minott would stay in the NBA Draft, as he had yet to hire an agent to confirm his draft status.

In his lone season at Memphis, the South Florida native averaged 6.6 points per game in 33 appearances.

MAY 28 G LEAGUE IGNITE SIGNEE VISITS MAGIC The Orlando Magic have hosted G League Ignite prospect and Filipino National Team center Kai Sotto for a pre-draft workout.

Sotto was one of the first prospects to sign with the G League straight out of high school and was projected to join Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga among others in the 2021 G League bubble. However, after committing to the Philippines national team, he was unable to play for the team.

In 2021-22, Sotto played for the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL, averaging 7.5 points per game in 23 appearances with the team.

MAY 27 UNLV STAR HOSTED BY MAGIC The Orlando Magic have hosted UNLV guard Donovan Williams for a pre-draft workout.

Williams, the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year this past season, averaged 12.7 points in his lone year with the Rebels.

He spent his first two seasons at the University of Texas before transferring last summer.

Williams is set to turn 22 years old this September.

MAY 25 DAVID RODDY TAKES VISIT The Orlando Magic have hosted Colorado State guard David Roddy for a pre-draft workout.

Roddy, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year this past season, averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Rams, leading his team to a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Roddy has not hired an agent yet, meaning he can remain college-eligible if he isn't ready to make the jump to the NBA. Roddy has until June 1 to make a decision on whether he will stay in the draft.

MAY 17 MAGIC ARE ON THE CLOCK The Orlando Magic is on the clock leading into the NBA Draft. For the first time since 2004, the Magic have won the NBA Draft Lottery and will either choose Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren or Auburn's Jabari Smith at the top of the draft June 23.