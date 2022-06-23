Skip to main content

Paolo Banchero in Mix For Magic's No. 1 Pick?: NBA Draft Tracker

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and Inside The Magic, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond concerning the NBA Draft

Orlando Magic Win NBA Draft Lottery

Orlando Magic Win NBA Draft Lottery

Orlando Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley

JUNE 23 PAOLO IN MIX? According to ESPN, Paolo Banchero is in the mix to still be the Orlando Magic's top pick alongside Jabari Smith from Auburn and Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga.

Banchero wasn't seen as a primary option for the Magic when the team won the draft lottery, but he has gained a ton of momentum in the past couple days and was listed as the betting odds favorite going into tonight.

In 36 career games at Duke last season, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals. Banchero took home ACC Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-ACC honors following his lone campaign at Duke.

JUNE 3 CENTRAL FLORIDA NATIVE WORKS OUT The Orlando Magic are hosting LSU wing Darius Days for a pre-draft workout.

Days, who turns 23 this October, spent four years with the Tigers, averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in his senior season.

Days was born in Raleigh, Florida, less than two hours outside of Orlando.

MAY 17 MAGIC ARE ON THE CLOCK The Orlando Magic is on the clock leading into the NBA Draft. For the first time since 2004, the Magic have won the NBA Draft Lottery and will either choose Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren or Auburn's Jabari Smith at the top of the draft June 23.

