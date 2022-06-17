Skip to main content

NBA Draft: Shaedon Sharpe Confirms Workout With Magic

Sharpe is projected to be a lottery pick in next week's draft.

ORLANDO - Jabari Smith. Chet Holmgren. Paolo Banchero. One of those guys will be the No. 1 pick when the Orlando Magic make the selection ... or is it?

Fellow top prospect Shaedon Sharpe confirmed with The Magic Insider that he has worked out for the Magic, among other teams.

Sharpe says that he's also worked out for the Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 2), Detroit Pistons (No. 5), Indiana Pacers (No. 6), Portland Trail Blazers (No. 7), San Antonio Spurs (No. 11), and Charlotte Hornets (No. 13).

Sharpe was unranked before a showing at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, but after his performance, he became the No. 1 overall high school recruit in the Class of 2022. Sharpe committed to Kentucky and became an early enrollee this past spring, but opted not to play for the Wildcats this past season.

In April, Sharpe declared for the draft having never played a game above the high school level.

At 6-5, Sharpe has the frame needed for an elite NBA guard, but has extremely limited tape to prove that his stats on paper reflect his output on the court. This makes him a prospect intriguing to many players, but his lack of proof makes teams hesitant to want to pick him with a high draft selection.

By working out with Orlando, the Magic are doing its homework, but it appears that the team is unlikely to take him and will stick to the course in picking one of the consensus top picks No. 1 overall.

