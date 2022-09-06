Warriors Working Out Former Magic Top-10 Pick, 3 Others

The Golden State Warriors are looking to add more talent after their 2022 title run this past season.

To do so, they're dipping their toes into the waters of free agency, and a former top-10 pick of the Orlando Magic could be a potential addition.

Per reports Tuesday from The Athletic, the Warriors are bringing in former Orlando guard Elfrid Payton for a workout this week. NBA veterans Ben McLemore, Kenneth Faried, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson were also invited.

Payton was the No. 10 overall selection by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, but was traded to the Magic on draft night for Dario Šarić and two future draft selections.

Payton immediately made an impact in his rookie season, displaying excellent passing skills and on-ball defensive potential. He averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and a career-high 1.7 steals during his first year in Orlando, which earned him an All-Rookie First Team selection.

As a rookie, Payton also had back-to-back games with a triple-double, as he posted 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a loss to the Dallas Mavs before turning around two nights later and to record 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 281 career games with the Magic, the team traded him in Feb. 2018 to the Phoenix Suns for a second-round pick.

But after playing just 19 games for the Suns that season, he's bounced around to the New Orleans Pelicans for one year and the New York Knicks for two years before arriving back to Phoenix this past year, where he played 50 games and had one start.

Payton had notched 17 triple-doubles in his career and is hardly considered a bust. But after failing to find a permanent home since his departure from Orlando, he'll look to earn a spot with the defending champ Warriors as the 2022-23 season approaches.

