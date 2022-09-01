Skip to main content
'I Thought MJ was a God': Magic Ex Shaquille O'Neal on Orlando History with Michael Jordan

At his event in Australia, former Orlando Magic big man Shaquille O'Neal dished on his first experience playing against Michael Jordan ... and how he's still winning bets off of their history together.

Former Orlando Magic big man and current NBA on TNT star Shaquille O'Neal has been all around the world this summer. A little more than a month ago, "DJ Diesel" was seen in Europe raving with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Most recently, he's been in Melbourne, Australia talking about a handful of topics at his "An Evening with Shaquille O'Neal" event.

On of those topics discussed might bring back some good memories for Magic fans. O'Neal reflected on the first time he nervously went up against NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"(MJ) came down and did a move so beautiful. It was like, 'Oh my God. This guy is the best ever.' The second time he came down and did the move, I was really close to blocking his shot," said O'Neal.

"Now I said to myself, 'Oh, you're human? I thought you were a god, but you're human.'"

O'Neal also said he's still winning bets off of his Magic history with Jordan, given that many forget about the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals series where Orlando outlasted the Chicago Bulls in a thrilling six-game series before advancing to the NBA Finals.

"I win a lot of money in bets. I ask people, 'Who was the last person to beat Michael Jordan in a playoff situation?' It was me in 1994-95, Orlando Magic vs the Chicago Bulls," said O'Neal proudly.

Reflecting back on those Magic memories is always fun, but the team is hoping to create even more of them in the coming years if No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero can live up to the superstar hype.

