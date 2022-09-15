Magic’s Franz Wagner Poised for Breakout Sophomore Season

With the 2022-23 NBA season getting ready to tip off next month, the Orlando Magic are hoping its recent influx of young talent can get the franchise closer to making the playoffs, which hasn't happened in two consecutive seasons.

Although recent No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero will likely get most of the Magic spotlight this season, the progression of second-year forward Franz Wagner is something fans and media alike need to keep an eye on.

Wagner, who just turned 21 years old less than three weeks ago, averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Magic last season while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, including 35.4 percent from deep. He showed flashes of star potential on multiple occasions, as he scored 25 points or more in nine contests, including a season-high 38 points against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Those flashes have shown up at EuroBasket 2022 as well, as Wagner helped Germany advance to the semifinals, where they'll take on Spain on Friday. In the quarterfinals, Germany defeated Greece 107-96, and Wagner finished with 19 points in 26 minutes ... including a step-back dagger over Giannis Antetokounmpo midway through the fourth quarter.

That play could be a foreshadowing of things to come for Wagner and Orlando this season, as he's clearly not afraid to take on the best of the best in critical moments.

Although Wagner has only averaged 16.3 points per game in EuroBasket play, his efficiency has been eye-popping. He's shooting 52.6 percent from the field, 51.5 percent from deep and 93.8 percent from the free-throw line.

If that kind of shooting carries over into his second NBA season, the Magic might be playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference sooner than many expected.

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.