Magic Forward Franz Wagner Shows Out in Germany Opener

Second-year Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Germany's 87-83 friendly against Belgium.

In his first full-speed action since late March, Franz Wagner did not miss a beat from his First-Team All Rookie campaign.

The 2021 first-round pick for the Orlando Magic suited up for Germany in a friendly against Belgium and showed out for his home country.

The 6-10 forward finished with a team-leading 23 points on 7-13 shooting and pulling down five rebounds in Germany’s narrow 87-83 victory, while also knocking down a clutch three with less than two minutes remaining.

The German team will be without the elder Wagner and Magic center Mo throughout its FIBA run as he will be out with an ankle injury, in a team that also features longtime NBA veteran and current free agent Dennis Schroder.

Wagner, who spent one season at Michigan before declaring for the NBA draft was a huge bright spot in a rebuilding season for the Magic, putting up averages of 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds on 47/35/86 shooting splits.

The 20-year-old received 84 out of a possible 100 votes for First-Team All-Rookie, and the only first-year player to score above league averages in all the three major shooting categories.

The German National Team will be back to action tonight against the Netherlands, before finishing off their preparation prior to the 2022 EuroBasket and 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifier with a four game tournament in Hamburg. 

