Magic Guard Gary Harris Undergoes Knee Surgery; Will Orlando Sharpshooter Return?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris is currently recovering from surgery after tearing his meniscus in his left knee.

Harris, who turns 28 this month, is entering his ninth NBA season and second full year with the Magic after spending his first six campaigns with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 11.1 points per game last season and shot 38.4 percent from beyond the three-point line.

According to the NBA, a meniscus tear requiring surgery takes at least a month to heal.

"If surgery is needed to repair the meniscus by stitching the tear together, return to full sporting activity is usually longer," the NBA writes.

Given the uncertainty of the injury, there's no telling when Harris might suit up again for the Magic. There's a scenario where it takes him just longer than a couple weeks and he could be back on the floor before the season begins Oct. 19. However, with the season beginning soon, the Magic might not want to rush Harris back.

The team also might decide to prioritize playing time for younger players at the shooting guard spot, including last year's No. 5 overall pick Jalen Suggs and third-year pro R.J. Hampton, who came with Harris in the trade from the Nuggets.

The timing of this injury could mean that Harris won't see the court for an extended period of time, and it isn't a guarantee that he plays for the Magic this season.

