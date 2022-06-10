Magic Target Jabari Smith: The Next Giannis?

Jabari Smith Jr. is the odds on favorite to be called as the No. 1 pick when the NBA Draft takes place later this month.

With the Orlando Magic holding the No. 1 pick, Smith worked out for the team in Central Florida Thursday for about two hours.

Smith met with the media Thursday to answer questions on his future, including one from 96.9 The Game's Brandon Kravitz on which player he compares himself to stylistically.

Smith says he likes to look at a lot of player's games, but named three in particular.

"It'll be hard for me to choose one player because I try to take something from everybody," Smith said. "But I like to watch guys who do a lot, like Giannis [Antetokounmpo] on the defensive end, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant of course, just watching guys that can do a lot and aren't limited."

Antetokounmpo, an All-NBA defender for the past four years and the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, is probably the ideal player to study if you want to become a great defender.

Smith's 6-10 size is similar to Antetokounmpo's 6-11 frame and if everything goes right, perhaps Smith could reach The Greek Freak's levels.

His lateral quickness combined with his decision making allows him to stay in front of smaller guards attempting to blow past him. In a league that values a player's basketball IQ when guarding the pick-and-roll; Smith would pass the test with ease, more often than not making the correct read and being patient.

We’re less than two weeks away from seeing which direction the Magic decide to go in the draft.