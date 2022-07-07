Magic Open Summer League vs. Rockets: Preview, How to Watch

This evening, Orlando Magic fans will get their first glimpse of a future full of optimism and promise.

With a few practices under their belt, Summer League gives their young players a chance to apply what they’ve learned.

“All these pieces that we’ve talked about in the drills, the games are gonna be our testing ground,” head coach Jamahl Mosley said Sunday. “To be able to see if they’re picking it up and how fast they’re picking it up.”

The Magic will kickoff their Las Vegas Summer League tonight at 10:00 p.m against No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets.

This matchup against a fellow young Rockets team provides intrigue for multiple reasons.

All eyes will certainly be on Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in last month's draft.

With the Magic front office fooling everybody by selecting the Duke forward, the debate will reign as to whether they made the right choice.

Never having the chance to square off in their college careers, this will be their first time squaring off since the 2020 Pangos All-American Festival Game.

The answer on whether the Magic made the right choice will have to wait a few years, but the hope is this will be one of many games between the two.

Another area to watch is late first and early second round picks looking to earn their minutes for the regular season.

For the Rockets, former Kentucky guard and No. 29 pick Tyty Washington, will be fighting for the backup point guard role behind Kevin Porter Jr.

While Caleb Houstan, the Magic’s second round selection this year, has a chance to play quality minutes behind last season's First-Team All-Rookie selection Franz Wagner.

With both teams likely done making any notable offseason waves it’ll come down to player development, and this match-up will be a great start for two teams with playoff aspirations.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 10 p.m. EST