NBA to WWE? Magic Legend May Have Future Career Lined Up

The eight-time NBA All-Star took part in WWE Summer Slam Tryouts in Nashville, Tennessee for several hours Wednesday.

Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard may have a new trick up his sleeve, spending Thursday at WWE tryouts in Nashville.

As ESPN reported, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year cut promo videos for roughly five hours and showed serious interest in one day joining the industry.

“I think it is something that’s in my future, I love the WWE, I love wrestling,” Howard said.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to be here and just witness this whole thing of tryouts and everything and hopefully one day in the future, I’ll actually be in the ring wrestling and holding up a belt.”

Currently an unrestricted free agent, Howard spent last season suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers, putting up 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 60 games for the purple and gold.

The Hall of Fame big man landed at No. 43 on Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players list of the last 50 seasons.

The 18-year NBA veteran began his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Orlando, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. In his best year, 2008-09, Howard helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals.

Since leaving the Magic, Howard has bounced around the league, playing for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, and three separate stints with the Lakers.

With his NBA future uncertain at the moment, Howard may be in the early stages of beginning a new profession. 

