Magic's 4th-Quarter Rally Meets Cruel Ending on Wagner's Missed Layup
ORLANDO, Fla. — Too little, too late. But oh, was it close.
With 3:44 to play, the Orlando Magic trailed the Toronto Raptors 102-87. But a 15-2 run and a Toronto turnover with four seconds left remarkably gave Orlando a chance to tie or even win.
Franz Wagner's layup attempt fell harmlessly to the floor and sealed a stinging two-point loss, the Magic's third straight and the fourth in five games so far this homestand.
With 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Magic are 29-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference.
Sunday was about formulating a response. The Magic had lost the two previous games in frustrating fashion — a 40-point blowout to the Cleveland Cavaliers, then victims of Steph Curry's 56-point explosion.
Sunday also was the first game since the team learned that starting point guard Jalen Suggs will be out indefinitely. Hours before tipoff, the Magic said Suggs will have surgery to remove a loose fragment of cartilage in his left knee.
Toronto pounced on a flat Orlando team early and controlled the first quarter, leading by eight after 12 minutes.
The Magic found themselves midway through the second and climbed back to trail by a point at half, then the two teams played even throughout most of the third quarter.
The next 4 minutes 28 seconds spanning the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth essentially decided this one.
The Raptors broke open a two-point game with a 27-6 run during which the Magic had as many turnovers as shots — five.
Toronto's run appeared to be a knockout blow, until Orlando's last desperate rally. In the end, those small details were the Magic's demise.
Toronto's ball pressure further disrupted Orlando's 28th-ranked offense, forcing 14 turnovers and limiting Paolo Banchero to just nine shot attempts. He scored 23 points, 12 on free throws.
Wagner led the Magic with 25 points, but two points shy of saving a much needed home game.
Up Next
The Magic again host the Raptors at the Kia Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.
