Magic Score 50 Points in First Quarter vs. Hawks, Break Franchise Record

The Orlando Magic offense was on fire in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic etched itself in the record books Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The team scored a franchise-best 50 points in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks, taking a 22-point lead.

Orlando shot 64 percent from the field, making 16 of 25 shots. The team also went to the free throw line 13 times, making 12 of its attempts.

Leading the way for the Magic scoring-wise was second-year pro Franz Wagner, who scored 11 points. Paolo Banchero, this year's No. 1 overall pick, scored four points on 2 of 7 shooting.

The Hawks didn't shoot poorly, making 38 percent of their shots. But the team failed to make any threes, while the Magic made six of their 10 attempts. Atlanta is playing tonight without two starters. Dejounte Murray and John Collins are each nursing ankle injuries.

The previous best for points in a quarter for the Magic was on August 2, 2020 in the COVID-19 bubble against the Sacramento Kings. The team scored 44 points, took an 18-point lead and won by 16.

The last time any team scored 50 points during the 1st quarter came on May 10, 2021 when the Portland Trail Blazers achieved the feat against the Houston Rockets.

As long as the Magic does not collapse in the final three quarters of Wednesday's game, the team will be victorious in its fourth straight contest, stretching its best win streak of the season.

